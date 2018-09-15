William Buick and A Momentofmadness win Portland

A Momentofmadness ridden by jockey William Buick wins the William Hill Portland Handicap

A Momentofmadness made every yard of the running to claim the William Hill Portland Handicap at Doncaster.

Trained by Charlie Hills, the 25-1 shot was sharply out of the stalls for William Buick, who was happy to let him roll along in front, building up a healthy advantage by the end of the first furlong.

While that cushion was being cut down in the closing stages, eventual second Encrypted never looked like catching A Momentofmadness, who responded to Buick to come home three-quarters of a length clear.

Wentworth Falls stayed on for third with Dakota Gold fourth.

Hills said: "William gave him a great ride. He showed some speed from the gates - I think he nicked a couple of lengths and it was always going to be hard to peg him back.

"He seemed to be in front for a long time, but you don't want to disappoint him.

"He's come down a couple of pounds and that has obviously helped."

He added: "There's a race at Ascot we might look at, but we'll see how he comes out of the race."

Mustashry (5-2 favourite) was supplemented for the Alan Wood Plumbing And Heating Park Stakes at a cost of £9,000 on Monday and that decision was rewarded as he triumphed in the Group Two event.

Raydiance set the early gallop in the seven-furlong contest, but Jim Crowley settled Mustashry near enough to the pace and he was perfectly positioned when the race began in earnest.

Dutch Connection and D'bai both launched their challenges on the stands side rail and the latter looked as though he may kick on for victory, but Mustashry found plenty in the dying strides to hang on by a neck.

Oh This Is Us mustered a late run to snatch third, beaten just a short head.