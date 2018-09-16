Alpha Centauri undergoing tests following defeat

Daniel Tudhope riding Laurens (r) to victory over Alpha Centauri in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes

Connections of Alpha Centauri are awaiting the results of tests to find out the extent of an injury sustained in her surprise defeat in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Jessica Harrington-trained filly was sent off the 30/100 favourite to add another Group One to her incredible haul this season.

Unfortunately, just as she came to challenge the long-time leader and eventual winner Laurens, she appeared to stumble slightly and her challenge faltered.

She was reported to be clinically abnormal post-race and it has emerged she suffered a fetlock injury and was taken to Fethard Equine Clinic for examination.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to her owners, the Niarchos family, said on Sunday morning: "The vets are having a good look at her this morning, so as of yet there's no real further news.

"She was fine when she got to the vets last night, but they were going to give her a good examination this morning.

"She appeared to take a false step and was sore afterwards. It was unfortunate, but she was very brave - she was still trying to win."