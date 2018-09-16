Stormy Antarctic third in Woodbine Mile

Stormy Antarctic

Stormy Antarctic fared best of the British-trained raiders in Canada on Saturday night when third in the Woodbine Mile.

Ed Walker's charge was beaten less than two lengths by Oscar Performance in the Grade One event, the winner having beaten Lancaster Bomber in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last year.

Gerald Mosse was on board Stormy Antarctic and appeared to have the five-year-old in the perfect position to strike but Oscar Performance could not be caught and made all.

Walker tweeted: "Huge run from Stormy Antarctic in the Woodbine Mile to finish a closing 3rd under Gerald Mosse.

"He's become admirably consistent and one could not ask for a more genuine and tough horse. His big day will surely come when everything falls right."

David O'Meara's Lord Glitters appeared to get upset before the race and ran on from the rear to finish sixth under Jamie Spencer.

In the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes Charlie Appleby's Hawkbill was sent off a short-priced favourite but faded tamely in the straight to finish eighth behind Johnny Bear.