Skitter Scatter bags Moyglare glory

Ronan Whelan riding Skitter Scatter win the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh

Skitter Scatter continued her rise through the ranks with a clear-cut success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

It was a dream result for trainer Patrick Prendergast and jockey Ronan Whelan, and by far the biggest success of both of their careers.

However, victory looked some way off two furlongs out as Skitter Scatter did not pick up immediately and Lady Kaya cruised up alongside the pace-setting Main Edition.

When Lady Kaya hit the front she looked home for all money, but as he stamina began to ebb away Skitter Scatter clicked into overdrive and ended up running out a convincing two-length winner.

The 7-2 favourite had won a Group Three and a Group Two on her penultimate races and now has a Group One on her growing C.V.

Skitter Scatter was cut to 20-1 from 33s for next year's Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Whelan said: "We thought she had a right chance, but you are always pinching yourself because you never know what is going to happen in these big races.

"I was a little bit worried when she hit a flat spot, but she came good and when we crossed the line she had plenty left in the tank, She's won with a bit in hand - she wasn't stopping."