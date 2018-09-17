Jash poised for Middle Park bid

Trainer Simon Crisford

Simon Crisford's unbeaten juvenile Jash will have his credentials tested in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 29.

The Sheikh Hamdan-owned Kodiac colt has won his two races to date by an aggregate of over 15 lengths and had the clock-watchers drooling when making a winning debut at Newmarket last month.

He was 1/8 to win on his second start at Salisbury last week and defied a penalty in fine style.

"I was really pleased with him and hopefully we can head towards the Middle Park with him," said Crisford.

"It will be a big step up, but he deserves to step up now. He deserves to swim in a stronger pond."

Century Dream has been a real flag-bearer for Crisford, winning at the Derby meeting and finishing a close fourth in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

He was fourth in the Arlington Million on his most recent outing and will head to Champions Day next.

"He came back in good form and he's going to go to the QEII (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)," said Crisford.

"Hopefully we'll get some soft ground at Ascot. That's the plan with him."