Charlie Appleby mulling Dewhurst run for Quorto

Charlie Appleby is keen to let the dust settle on Quorto's victory at the Curragh before deciding whether to give him one more outing this season in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

The unbeaten colt became the first son of the great Dubawi to win a European Group One as a two-year-old when claiming a comprehensive victory in Sunday's National Stakes. Dubawi rounded off his own juvenile campaign with victory in the same race in 2004.

Quorto made a winning debut at Newmarket in June before following up in the Superlative Stakes the following month and Appleby has revealed he will either run in the Dewhurst on October 13 or be roughed off for the winter.

Appleby said: "We don't have any immediate plans. It's a bit of a cliche but we'll let the horse tell us.

"The Dewhurst is an obvious target and I think it will either be the Dewhurst or nothing.

"We'll see how he is and discuss it with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and make a plan in the next week to 10 days."

The Godolphin trainer expects Quorto's scrap with Aidan O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck to stand him in good stead for the future.

He added: "He had a bit of a wander around when he hit the front, which he was entitled to do as it's the first time he's been put into a race.

"He won his maiden easily and was impressive again in the Superlative. I don't think he learned anything by winning those races, but hopefully he came back from Ireland having learnt something.

"He's an exciting horse for us and for him to be the first colt by Dubawi to win a European Group One race as a two-year-old is great.

"He has a lot of natural pace and I see him as a miler and maybe a mile and a quarter horse more than a Derby horse at this stage. The second horse (Anthony Van Dyck) is probably more of a Derby horse than he is."

Quorto's triumph proved the highlight of another tremendous day for the Derby-winning trainer as he claimed Group races in three different countries.

Brundtland initiated the treble with a narrow victory over the O'Brien-trained Hunting Horn in the Prix Niel on Arc trials day at ParisLongchamp.

He is likely to step up in trip on his return to Paris next month, rather than run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe itself.

"To see Brundtland win again was great. He's now three from three and you can't fault him," said Appleby.

"I think stepping up in trip will prove to be his forte and we could look at a race like the Prix Chaudenay on Arc weekend."

Later in the evening Jamie Spencer steered Appleby's La Pelosa to a top-level triumph in the Natalma Stakes at Woodbine in Canada.

All roads now lead to the Breeders' Cup for the daughter of Dandy Man.

"We were thrilled with her and Jamie gave her a great ride," Appleby added.

"To get her a Group One win and a slot at the Breeders' Cup was great. We'll ship her home and then ship her back for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. That will be her next race.

"This year could be her year. That's not to say she won't train on, but she's a big, strong filly."