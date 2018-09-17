Fabre considers options for flying filly Kitesurf

French trainer Andre Fabre

Kitesurf is not a definite runner in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Andre Fabre weighing up Champions Day at Ascot as an alternative option for the filly.

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old landed the first Group One of her career in the Prix Vermeille on Sunday, catching Aidan O'Brien's Ribblesdale winner Magic Wand in the final strides.

It was a successful afternoon for Fabre, who also provided the first three home in the Prix Foy in impressive winner Waldgeist, Breeders' Cup scorer Talismanic and last year's Arc runner-up Cloth Of Stars.

"We haven't sorted out a final plan for the Arc yet. We'll see how the horses recover first so we'll leave it for another 10 days," said Fabre.

"Normally, if you win one of the trials you then plan for the Arc and the second and third from the Prix Foy will run, that's for sure.

"There is just a doubt about Kitesurf, I may save her for Ascot and the Fillies & Mares race.

"You look at her pedigree and think she should be better on softer ground, but she's proven on good ground. She got a little outpaced but then quickened up well.

"Waldgeist was a good horse at two and three but he ran on very fast ground in the Irish Derby and it took a while for him to recover.

"He was very impressive - now he just needs to improve how many pounds to catch Enable!"