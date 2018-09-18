Andre Fabre excited by future prospects of Kingman colt Persian King

Andre Fabre

Andre Fabre admits he is excited about Persian King as he considers the options after his easy win at Chantilly last week.

The Kingman cot - who is 20/1 with Sky Bet for next year's 2000 Guineas - took his record to two from three, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Freddy Head's Anodor on debut.

Given Anodor has won a Group Three on his only other outing, that form stands up to scrutiny, and Persian King appears to be improving with racing, having won his next two outings by an aggregate of 11 lengths.

Fabre would like to run him on Arc weekend in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, but not if the ground went soft.

"I'm a bit concerned about the going, if it rained I would not risk him at Longchamp," said Fabre.

"He has an option at Newmarket, a Group Three (Autumn Stakes).

"I wouldn't be thinking of running him in the Dewhurst, that might be too big a step, but Newmarket is a course I like to run my two-year-olds, it is the best course in the world.

"If you think you have a Guineas horse, it is always good to try them there first.

"I do like him, I was excited by the way he quickened. I know you always worry 'who did he beat', but he could not have done much more.

"My feeling at this point is excitement."