Phoenix Of Spain to step up in trip

Trainer Charlie Hills

Phoenix Of Spain is likely to step up to a mile on his next start after chasing home Too Darn Hot in Saturday's Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Following victory in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York last month, the Charlie Hills-trained grey stepped up to Group Two level on Town Moor.

The son of Lope De Vega proved no match for John Gosden's 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite, but finished clear of the remainder in second and Hills believes there is a lot to look forward to.

He said: "It was a very creditble effort. He has shown what a good horse he is as he was up against the very best.

"We will just sit on him for a few days, but I'm sure he will appreciate a step up to a mile.

"I just need to talk to the owners. He will have one more run this year.

"The Royal Lodge (Newmarket, September 29) and what was the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster (Vertem Futurity Trophy, October 27) are the type of races to look at."

Hills also provided an update on his exciting sprinter Equilateral.

The three-year-old made the most of having his sights lowered when running out a decisive winner of a conditions race at Leicester last week and holds an entry in Saturday's Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury.

"No decision has been made yet regarding the weekend. He will have a little breeze on Wednesday, then we will see," Hills added.

"There are a couple of races later on in the season that might be more suitable."