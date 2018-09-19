Burrows targets Cumberland Lodge at Ascot with Laraaib

Owen Burrows

Owen Burrows hopes to have Laraaib ready in time for a tilt at the Stella Artois Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot on October 6.

The Lambourn handler has earmarked the mile-and-a-half Group Three contest as a potential port of call for the four-year-old.

Since chasing home Prince of Wales's Stakes and King George winner Poet's Word on his seasonal return, the son of Pivotal has failed to fire in two subsequent starts, most recently in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket in July.

Burrows said: "He is starting to step up his work now as he was another that we found had the bug that went through the yard.

"I'm relieved that he was one found to have it, as it gives us excuses. At Royal Ascot it never happened and he was bitterly disappointing at Newmarket. He stopped very quickly and that was not him.

"If he is pleasing me at home we will have a look at Ascot. His run against Poet's Word was good and although I'm not saying he is up to that level, it got us quite excited.

"As long as we can get him back we should still have some good days."

Burrows is considering drawing stumps for the season with Elwazir after he was denied a hat-trick on his first start at Pattern level in the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

He added: "He is probably done for the season, I will speak to Angus (Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum), but I don't see what there is left to bring him back for.

"The ground was plenty quick enough for him up there, but he wasn't right after Haydock."