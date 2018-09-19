Pretty Pollyanna camp eye Cheveley Park at Newmarket

Pretty Pollyanna

Pretty Pollyanna is likely to sign off for the season in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday week.

Already favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas, she has won three of her four starts this term including the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes by seven lengths and the Prix Morny against the boys at Deauville.

Bell had originally planned to take her to Ireland for last weekend's Moyglare Stud Stakes, but owner Bill Gredley decided he would rather keep her closer to home.

"She's stepped forward with every run and we're looking forward to Saturday week," Bell told At The Races.

"We were all set for the Moyglare, but then the Gredleys slept on it and you can't blame them. It's a big bill to get there (Ireland), plus the changeable weather, playing away from home - and the Gredleys love runners at Newmarket.

"On pedigree she should get beyond six furlongs and on the evidence of Deauville you've got to be confident that she will."

Should she come through the Cheveley Park unscathed, Pretty Pollyanna has the option of running in next month's Fillies' Mile, but that looks unlikely at this stage.

Bell added: "I would say this will be her final run of the season. She's been left in the Fillies' Mile because it's a Group One option, but almost certainly that will be it.

"I would imagine next year she'll run in either the Nell Gwyn or Fred Darling. She'll be aimed at the Guineas and run in a trial.

"This filly's feet aren't the very best but we'll do our very best to manage them. They are slightly flat so you just need to make sure your farrier is on the ball.

"She has got an extremely lofty rating for a filly at this stage of her career."

Bell also had news of last year's Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange, who has been sidelined by injury since running in Dubai in March.

"His recovery is going well. We caught the injury early and he was never lame," said the Newmarket handler.

"He's going to have 10 months off so hopefully he'll be back next year. We'll almost certainly give it a go. He's got a chance."