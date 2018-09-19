Connections of Dark Vision ponder future plans

Mark Johnston (left) pictured with wife Deirdre and son Charlie

Connections of Dark Vision have been left scratching their heads after his poor display in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt was bought by Godolphin after he took his tally to three from three with an impressive success in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Sent off second-favourite behind Too Darn Hot on Saturday, he was one of the first beaten and trailed home last of the six runners.

"Nothing major has come to light with him," said Johnston's son and assistant, Charlie.

"Obviously that run was too bad to be true and we'll go back to the drawing board.

"He has been left in the Dewhurst, but we'll see how things transpire on that front and we won't make any decision over whether he'll run again this year just yet."

Stablemate Main Edition is unlikely to turn out again quickly in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

The Royal Ascot winner finished a creditable fifth in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on Sunday, but the yard is likely to be represented by Marie's Diamond in the Group Two this weekend.

Johnston added: "She ran well, but to be honest I was still a bit disappointed, as at home I felt she was in great order going into that.

"Maybe she didn't quite stay. We thought off the back of the Sweet Solera the (seven-furlong) trip would be no issue, but that was obviously a weaker race than the Moyglare.

"I thought we had most of them in trouble two out, certainly the winner looked in trouble, so maybe she didn't stay.

"I don't think she'll run in the Mill Reef. If the ground stays as it is I'd have thought Marie's Diamond will run in that.

"We'll probably leave Main Edition in the Rockfel until the five-day stage and then have a think about that."