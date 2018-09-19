Darren Bunyan eyeing Newbuy run with Hit The Bid

Darren Bunyan

Darren Bunyan is praying the rain stays away from Newbury this weekend to enable him to run Hit The Bid in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.

The fast-ground specialist ran well in the Flying Five at the Curragh on Sunday, but Bunyan feels he would have been a lot closer on a quicker surface.

Still in second deep into the final furlong, he faded into fourth but was only beaten just over a length.

"He ran a blinder. In fairness to him he never handled the ground at all, it was too soft for him," said Bunyan.

"It's a fair run to be beaten a length and a neck in a Group One in conditions you're not in love with - he also had the worst of the draw.

"We're looking at Newbury on Saturday now because at this time of year you never know when you'll get your ground.

"The ground is perfect for him now, there's showers forecast, but you just don't know at this time of year - you could be standing in the wrong field and get soaked.

"If the ground stays as it is we'll be going."