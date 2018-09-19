Wadilsafa wins the Fortune Stakes at Sandown

Wadilsafa

Wadilsafa continued his progression with a clear-cut success in the Smarkets Fortune Stakes at Sandown.

The Frankel colt took his record to three wins from five outings in the Listed contest - but trainer Owen Burrows is in no rush to step him markedly up in class.

Silvestre de Sousa tried to nick the race from the front on Simon Crisford's Archetype, and while briefly Jim Crowley looked worried, his mount picked up in fine style.

The 4-6 favourite went on to win by a length and three-quarters, with Hathal staying on well to grab second.

"We only managed to get one run into him last year because of a minor hiccup, but he won nicely first time out this year," said Burrows.

"I always thought he'd want further than a mile, which was why we ran him in the Hampton Court at Ascot, but he got no cover there.

"It was Sheikh Hamdan's idea to drop him back down in trip, he won well at York and he's done it nicely today again.

"It's well documented my horses haven't been well in the middle of the season, but they are going well now and hopefully we can have a good autumn."

He added: "I've always thought he would make a very nice four-year-old, he bounces off fast ground so what we will do with him before the end of the season might come down to the weather.

"He's got an entry at Newmarket at the end of the month (Joel Stakes), but that might come a bit quick."