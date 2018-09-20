Sangarius set for Dewhurst

Sangarius wins at Doncaster

Sangarius is set to put his unbeaten record on the line in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 13.

The son of Kingman made a big impression on his successful racecourse debut at Newmarket last month and stepped up to Listed class to win the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster last weekend.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained juvenile is a general 10/1 shot for next year's 2000 Guineas and his Classic credentials are likely to be given a thorough examination on the Rowley Mile.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, said: "Sangarius has come out of his Doncaster victory fine and the Dewhurst is the race that we are looking at his likely next start - though it might not be a great year to be pointing one towards the Dewhurst as it looks like being an extremely strong renewal!

"He is a fine, scopey horse but is still a work in progress. He needs to improve upon what he achieved in the Flying Scotsman to be competitive in the Dewhurst, but we do feel that he deserves to take his chance.

"He has won on both good to firm and good to soft ground and, although it is hard to tell, there is nothing in either side of his pedigree to suggest that he won't handle even softer ground."

Sky Bet Darley Dewhurst Stakes odds:

Too Darn Hot 7/4

Quorto 5/2

SANGARIUS 6/1

Ten Sovereigns 7/1

8/1 BAR. Odds correct at 1145 BST on 20/09/2018

Abdullah's former star miler Kingman is enjoying an excellent first season as a stallion, having also produced the now sidelined Coventry Stakes winner Calyx, who is as short as 6/1 for the Guineas.

Grimthorpe added: "He is from the first crop of Kingman, who has performed above expectations in his first season as a stallion, even though those expectations were quite high.

"His first Group winner was of course Calyx, who has been out injured since he won the Coventry Stakes, but the good news is that Calyx is on the way back, he is no lost cause, and I'm hopeful of his prospects for next season.

"Nevertheless, his injury was a real blow, and even the emergence of Sangarius has not really softened it."

Sangarius was one of 48 colts and fillies to stand their ground for the Dewhurst at Tuesday's scratching stage.

His potential opponents include the John Gosden-trained Too Darn Hot, who is a clear favourite for the 2000 Guineas following his stunning display in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last Saturday, and Charlie Appleby's National Stakes hero Quorto.

Aidan O'Brien's squad features National Stakes runner-up Anthony Van Dyck and the unbeaten Ten Sovereigns.