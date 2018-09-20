Benbatl primed to tackle Winx in Cox Plate

Benbatl coming home to win the Hampton Court Stakes last summer

Saeed Bin Suroor is dreaming of Benbatl doing the almost unthinkable and toppling wonder mare Winx when the two meet in Australia next month.

The son of Dubawi could take on the Chris Waller-trained seven-year-old - who made it 27 straight victories at Randwick on Saturday - in either the Caulfield Stakes or the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley, a race she has won for the past three seasons.

Bin Suroor said: "Benbatl will do the Caulfield Stakes, then the Cox Plate. It's a big race (Cox Plate) and she is the best filly in Australian history and it will be hard to beat her.

"We are taking a good horse from England, though, and we will see how we go.

"It would mean a lot if we beat Winx. I have a lot of respect for her, and for her trainer and jockey. Our horse is doing good. If we win it will be great, but if she wins she is the best."

The Newmarket handler feels dual Group One winner Best Solution represents the best chance of giving him a first victory in the Lexus Melbourne Cup on November 6.

He added: "Best Solution will run in the Caulfield Cup, then the Melbourne Cup, and Prize Money will probably do the same.

"Best Solution is number one for the Melbourne Cup. He has won two Group One races this year and is an improving horse.

"I think from my experience, although I've not won it, if you take a mile-and-a-quarter or mile-and-a-half horse with speed, they can get a good result.

"He is a mile-and-a-half horse, but we are giving him the chance in the big race this year."