Spencer seeking Rumble Inthejungle redemption

Tom Queally riding Rumble Inthejungle wins The Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes

Richard Spencer is keen on stepping Rumble Inthejungle up in both class and trip in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday week.

The Newmarket handler is considering giving the two-year-old his first start over six furlongs in the Group One prize, after he failed in his bid to back up his victory in the Molecomb at Goodwood when trailing home last in the Flying Childers at Doncaster.

Spencer said: "I don't think the ground and draw helped him at Doncaster.

"He half overdid it at the start as he didn't come out flat, he came up in the air.

"The plan is to see how he is over the next few days, but that was not his true running.

"If he is showing good outward signs he will probably go for the Middle Park, as I see no reason why not to. Hopefully the ground will be on the quick side.

"He is a lot better than he showed at Doncaster and that run was a disappointment. That is the only blip on his record."