Prix de l'Opera option for Urban Fox

Urban Fox and Daniel Tudhope win the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes

William Haggas intends to send Urban Fox to France for a tilt at the Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp on October 7.

The Newmarket trainer has earmarked the mile-and-a-quarter Group One contest on Arc day as the target for the daughter of Foxwedge, provided conditions are suitable.

Since gaining her first top-level success in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in July, the four-year-old has filled the runner-up spot in both the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

Haggas said: "I think we are going to go for the Opera. I have her in the Flower Bowl at Belmont and the E.P Taylor at Woodbine, but she can't do all three of them.

"She is likely to go for the Opera, but if the ground goes soft, she will then head to either Belmont or Woodbine."

He added: "She ran a really good race last time in the Romanet and just got nutted on the line by an improving French filly (Nonza). She did everything right bar win.

"The only race straight after the Romanet she could have run in was the Blandford Stakes, but that was a Group Two and I didn't see much point in dropping her down in class for that."