Newbury Saturday review

Martin Harley riding Politicise (yellow) strikes at Newbury

Politicise left his disappointing debut effort well behind in making all to take division one of the Racegoers Club 50th Anniversary EBF Novice Stakes at Newbury.

After breaking smartly, the son of Camelot, who finished a well-held sixth at Doncaster eight days ago, found plenty for pressure from the sharp end in the seven-furlong contest to hold off newcomer Phosphor by a half a length.

Winning trainer William Haggas said of the 7-1 victor: "He ran awful last week and never raced at all. It is usually at least a month or two before I run them again.

"He did well and won nicely. He kept finding and he loved the ground. I was not really expecting that. You never know with these maidens, some can be rubbish - let's hope it's a good one."

Charlie Bennett timed his fractions to perfection to get Buzz up in the dying strides of the Dubai Duty Free Handicap.

The mile-and-a-quarter prize looked to be heading the way of favourite Mountain Angel, who had been sent for home inside the final two furlongs by David Egan.

But with the post looming the Hughie Morrison-trained four-year-old wore down the market leader, prevailing by a nose to gain his first victory on turf and add to his three achieved on the all-weather.

Morrison said of the 9-1 winner: "He is hard work and all the credit goes to Matt who rides him and who was leading him up. He has his own way of doing things. He is not unmanageable, just impatient.

"He got outpaced a couple of furlongs out, but out-galloped them at the end. We've been waiting for this ground all year.

"He might be one for the November Handicap, but we have about half a dozen for that at the moment.

"Given our luck this week - we've had six seconds - we deserved that."