Broadway claims deserved win at Gowran Park

Aidan O'Brien - on target with Broadway

Broadway gained a deserved Group Three success on what was her 11th start of the season in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes at Gowran Park.

Only two of those runs had been in maidens and Aidan O'Brien's filly displayed all her toughness in repelling Panstarr and British raider Snowy Winter in the extended nine-furlong event.

Plenty had chances straightening for home, but it was Seamie Heffernan's mount who saw it out best, a week on from finishing a creditable fifth in the Blandford Stakes, to give O'Brien a treble from the first three races on the card.

O'Brien said of the 8-1 scorer: "She's by Galileo and they just seem to get better and better. The more racing they get, the better they get. Most horses get tired racing, but the Galileo's just get better.

"Seamie thought it was probably her best run, and he felt that she would stay further. We were a little bit worried about the ground, but she handled it well."

He added: "She could go for the Group One mile-and-a-half fillies' race at Ascot (on Champions Day).

"She's a very valuable broodmare and I'd imagine she will go to stud at the end of the year.

"She is a half-sister to the Arc winner Danedream."