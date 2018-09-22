Ghaiyyath impresses with French win

Charlie Appleby - on target with Ghaiyyath

Ghaiyyath put himself in line for a good finish to a year that started with Classic aspirations with victory in the Prix du Prince d'Orange at ParisLongchamp.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt went into winter quarters as the leading Derby candidate for his stable, only to be derailed by a setback, leading to a much-delayed reappearance.

His yard won the premier Classic in his absence through Masar, who himself is now on the sidelines, and it could be that his stablemate now picks up the baton for the autumn.

The Dubawi colt was always well placed, as another stablemate, Stage Magic, cut out the running, and was tracked initially by Roger Varian's Willie John, before he dropped away tamely in the straight.

William Buick got an immediate response when he asked Ghaiyyath to quicken, and while Sacred Life gave chase he was never going to threaten the Godolphin winner, who took Group Three honours in style.