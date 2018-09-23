Boitron set to swerve Dewhurst for France

Boitron - likely to miss the Dewhurst

Richard Hannon may swerve the Darley Dewhurst Stakes in favour of a trip to France for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere with the unbeaten Boitron.

Three from three to date, the colt by Le Havre will be stepping up markedly in class for either contest.

However, he could hardly have been more impressive thus far and Hannon feels the trip and conditions that will be likely at ParisLongchamp come the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting will suit him down to the ground.

"I spoke to them (owners, Middleham Park Racing) and it is looking like we will go for either the Lagardere or the Dewhurst," said Hannon.

"It looks like the Dewhurst is going to be quite a smart race this season.

"I think he will like the ground in the Lagardere and the mile will be no problem.

"He looks great, both races are a bit of a step up, but we have next year in mind for him."

Hannon has not lost any faith in Raymond Tusk despite him finishing out of the places in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster.

The Herridge handler is now eyeing a Group One in Italy before he signs off for the season, a race in which connections have a history.

Ventura Storm won the Gran Premio Del Jockey Cup for Hannon and Middleham Park before being sold to race in Australia.

"They didn't go very quick and he was trying to quicken against horses that were already quickening," said Hannon of the St Leger.

"He is still the horse we thought he was and he ran with huge credit to finish sixth, having looked like at one stage like he would have only beaten one home.

"We know he gets that trip, so we will ride him like he means business next time.

"I think he will go to Italy now for a mile-and-a-half Group One that Ventura Storm won the other year (2016), although there are other races for him as well.

"He is a horse that next year we can run in those Cup races."