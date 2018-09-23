Roger Varian targets Rockfel Stakes with Yourtimeisnow

Yourtimeisnow - heading to Newmarket on Friday

Roger Varian is confident Yourtimeisnow will have no problem handling a step up in trip in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

Having backed up her maiden success at Newbury with victory in a Group Three at Salisbury last time out, the daughter of Charm Spirit will look to complete a hat-trick of wins when stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time in the Group Two contest.

Varian said: "She is a Group Three winner and she deserves a step up in class.

"The Rockfel looks a good race for her. She is not in the Cheveley Park and she would need supplementing for that.

"She looks like she should stay seven and we will take her to Newmarket and see how we get on. She is in good form and I'm happy with her."

Yourtimeisnow is one of 17 horses to stand their ground at the confirmation stage for the Rockfel.

Among the potential opposition is Hidden Message, an impressive winner for William Haggas at Yarmouth on Thursday, while Royal Ascot winner Main Edition remains in contention for Mark Johnston.

Aidan O'Brien last won the race with Wading in 2001, and has three possibles in the shape of Zagitova, Pink Dogwood, who was an easy winner at Gowran Park on Saturday, and Group Three winner Just Wonderful.

Further Irish representation comes through the Paddy Twomey-trained Foxtrot Liv, who was a close second in a Listed contest at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.