Torcedor beaten on first start in Germany

Torcedor - well beaten in Germany

Torcedor's main objective remains the Melbourne Cup despite making a disappointing start for his new connections in Germany on Sunday.

The top-class stayer trailed home last of seven runners in the Preis Von Europa at Cologne on what was his first appearance since joining Andreas Wohler.

The six-year-old had enjoyed an excellent season for Jessica Harrington, winning the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May before being placed behind the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup.

However, he left Harrington's yard for the final time last month after his New Zealand-based owners Te Akau Racing revealed that Torcedor had been sold for a "significant seven-figure sum".

Carrying the colours of the 2014 Melbourne Cup hero Protectionist, Wohler's new recruit was sent off favourite for the mile-and-a-half Group One contest, with Jamie Spencer taking the ride.

Torcedor raced in midfield for much of the way, but was being pushed along rounding the home turn and he ultimately folded tamely in the ultra-testing conditions.

Wohler told Press Association Sport: "The ground is horrible and he didn't like it all. He was beaten after about a furlong, I think.

"Jamie said he ran on soft ground last year, but soft ground is very different to the horrid ground we had here today.

"That (Melbourne Cup) is still the plan. He has to go into quarantine next week.

"I think he will probably go straight to the Melbourne Cup and Jamie will ride him. That is why he came to ride him today."

Victory in the Preis Von Europa went to largely unconsidered 40-1 shot Khan.