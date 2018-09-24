U S Navy Flag settles in well in Australia

U S Navy Flag - settling in well in Australia

U S Navy Flag has pleased connections as he settles into his new surroundings ahead of The Everest next month.

Aidan O'Brien immediately targeted the richest sprint in the world after the War Front colt won the July Cup at Newmarket.

He arrived at Canterbury quarantine facility over the weekend and Coolmore's Tom Magnier was happy with what he saw.

"We're delighted with him, the whole team are very happy with how he's travelled," he told www.racing.com.

"We've been very well looked after by the ATC (Australian Turf Club) and we have a fantastic facility here at Canterbury. The horse went out this morning just to have a look at facilities and get to know his way around and we'll start stepping it up over the next couple of days.

"The way he won the July Cup we were delighted, after that the plan was always to come down here for the Everest. He'd been running over a mile before that but Aidan said when they started training him for six furlongs that was when the light came on.

"It's great to have him here today, he's arrived, he's in great form and hopefully we have the right horse but there's some great sprinters in Australia so we know we have our work cut out.

"We were pretty excited going to the July Cup and he did what Aidan thought he was going to do so to have him down here is exciting.

"The Everest is a fantastic concept and has put racing back on the front pages. It's going to be a big ask, but we've brought the right horse, hopefully."