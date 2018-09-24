Gerald Mosse staying put in 2019

Jockey Gerald Mosse

Veteran French jockey Gerald Mosse is already looking forward to next year following a successful first full season riding in Britain.

Mosse has enjoyed a stellar career in the saddle, partnering the likes of Arazi and Daylami to big-race success in his homeland in the 1990s before riding principally in Hong Kong for a prolonged spell.

This year he has based himself in Britain and has ridden high-profile winners for several different trainers, perhaps most notably teaming up with David Elsworth to win three Group races aboard Sir Dancealot.

He enjoyed a treble at Newbury on Saturday, the highlight of which was a Group Three success aboard the Richard Fahey-trained Mr Lupton in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy.

Mosse said: "I'm very pleased with how things are going now. It's my first full season here and the beginning of the season it was a little bit difficult to establish my place between all the riders and organisations.

"It's started to look like the Frenchman is still happy here, so let's give him some good rides, so happy days. They've started to trust me although some have known me for years.

"It's difficult when you get into a new country. It takes time to make your mark and it looks like I'm getting there.

"I will be here next year for sure."