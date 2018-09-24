Titus team weigh up options

Jim Crowley riding Muntahaa to victory in the Sky Bet Ebor at York

Declan Carroll needs to weigh up his options for smart handicapper Titus with next year's £1million Ebor at the back of his mind.

Were he to run again this season, Doncaster's November Handicap is the option after he finished a close fourth in the Mallard Stakes there at the St Leger meeting.

Titus was one of the easiest winners at this year's Ebor fixture at York, incurring an 11lb rise from the handicapper.

Carroll also has the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot to think about next term, but as that has a maximum rating of 105 and Titus is already 103, another win would rule him out.

"He ran a smashing race at Doncaster, he was probably slightly unlucky as he got caught on heels a furlong and a half out, which knocked him off rhythm a bit and cost him a length and a half, which was all he was beaten," said Carroll.

"He'll improve, with a winter on his back he'll get better, so we're undecided whether he runs again this year or not.

"The option would be the November Handicap, but the prize-money isn't great. There's also quite a bit of interest Down Under for him as a Melbourne Cup horse, so I just hope we can hold on to him.

"We've got one eye on the handicap at Royal Ascot, which is 0-105. He's 103 now and if he won the November Handicap we might blow that, so we've got to be careful.

"But on the other hand we want to think about next year's Ebor as well, I had one rated 102 who didn't get in this year so with £1million up for grabs it will be even harder to get in next year."