Ten Sovereigns in frame for Middle Park Stakes

Aidan O'Brien - four left in the Middle Park

Ten Sovereigns is one of four possible runners for Aidan O'Brien in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The No Nay Never colt made a huge impression on his racecourse debut at the Curragh last month and returned to the track to win the Group Three Round Tower Stakes.

He is a best-priced 8-1 joint second-favourite for next year's 2000 Guineas and is likely to be a warm order to keep his unbeaten record intact in this weekend's six-furlong Group One.

O'Brien has also left in Land Force, Sergei Prokofiev and Van Beethoven as he bids to win the race for a record sixth time.

Kevin Ryan has won the Middle Park twice before with Amadeus Wolf (2005) and Astaire (2013) and has another major contender in Emaraaty Ana, winner of the Gimcrack at York last month.

The Simon Crisford-trained Jash is set for a steep rise in class following dominant novice victories at Newmarket and Salisbury respectively.

The Kodiac colt is one of two potential runners for owner Hamdan Al Maktoum along with Khaadem, a dual winner for Charlie Hills.

John Gosden's Legends Of War and Richard Spencer's Rumble Inthejungle also feature among 13 colts confirmed.