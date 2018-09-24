Pretty Pollyanna and Signora Cabello clash again

Pretty Pollyanna - another clash with Signora Cabello

Pretty Pollyanna and Signora Cabello top 16 fillies still in contention for Saturday's Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna already has a Group One win to her name having landed the Prix Morny at Deauville last time out, with the John Quinn-trained Signora Cabello chasing her home that day. The duo are now set for a rematch at Headquarters.

Before her trip to France, Signora Cabello was a 25-1 winner of a Listed race at York, a 20-1 scorer in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and won the Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte.

Two fillies were added to the field at Monday's confirmation stage with The Mackem Bullet and Queen Of Bermuda both supplemented.

The Mackem Bullet was agonisingly touched off in the Lowther by Fairyland and new owner Katsumi Yoshida has paid £20,000 to add her to the field, as have Queen Of Bermuda's owners, Bermuda Thoroughbred Racing, after her win at Ayr on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien has left in York victor Fairyland, Coral Beach, Gossamer Wings, Just Wonderful and So Perfect.

Adding to the strong Irish challenge is Sheila Lavery's Lady Kaya, who finished a fine second to Skitter Scatter in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend, and Jessica Harrington's Servalan.

Angel's Hideaway, Main Edition, Comedy, Come On Leicester and No Way Jose complete the list.