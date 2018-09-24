Kenya in Cambridgeshire mix for Aidan O'Brien

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Kenya could bid to provide Aidan O'Brien with his first ever victory in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Galileo colt was an impressive winner of the Irish Cambridgeshire on his penultimate start and backed that up with a fine effort to finish second to stablemate I Can Fly in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

He would undoubtedly be considered a major contender if switching back to handicap company in the first leg of the autumn double this weekend.

Kenya was one of 95 horses left in the Cambridgeshire at Monday's confirmation stage, with the weights now headed by Circus Couture from Jane Chapple-Hyam's yard.

Leading ante-post fancies Alfarris, trained by William Haggas, David Barron's Kynren and the David Menuisier-trained Danceteria are all guaranteed a place in a race restricted to 35 runners.

O'Brien is responsible for seven of the 18 colts still in the mix for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes earlier in the afternoon.

The Ballydoyle maestro has saddled five previous winners of this one-mile Group Two in Royal Kingdom (1999), Mutinyonthebounty (2001), Admiralofthefleet (2006), Joshua Tree (2009) and Daddy Long Legs (2011).

This year's potential team includes Mohawk, Mount Tabora and Mount Everest.

Tom Dascombe has supplemented Arthur Kitt, who was last seen chasing home the hugely exciting Too Darn Hot in Sandown's Solario Stakes.

Other contenders for the home team include Richard Hannon's Kuwait Currency, the Mark Johnston-trained Victory Command and Beatboxer from John Gosden's yard.