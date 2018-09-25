Confidence growing behind Dancetaria in Cambridgeshire

Trainer David Menuisier

David Menuisier is confident Danceteria can provide him with further big-race success in the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Sussex-based Frenchman was in Sweden on Sunday to see stable star Thundering Blue rediscover the winning trail after finishing an excellent third in last month's Juddmonte International at York.

Dancetaria has also enjoyed an excellent campaign thus far, with a Sandown victory in June followed by three successive wins at Newmarket, and he's 12/1 with Sky Bet to score this weekend.

His winning run came to an end after he could finish only fifth in a valuable handicap at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend, but Menuisier feels he may well have added to his tally but for a tardy start.

"It's a very strange thing because when he was a colt he never did that (missed the break). Since we gelded him he seems to make a slow start, for some reason," Menuisier told At The Races.

"He does make his life harder. As we saw at the Curragh, he was slowly away and ended up right at the back and it was very hard for him to improve his position.

"Basically, that is why he got beat. Should he have jumped a little bit better, he could have won quite easily, in my opinion.

"It was a fantastic run and Fran (Berry) didn't knock him about as he thought he couldn't win from where he was throughout the race. So in a way, he didn't have a hard race, which is why I'm tempted to run him again this weekend.

"I'm confident of a big run, but we all know in that sort of race you need a bit of luck."

Danceteria was one of three horses Menuisier confirmed for the Cambridgeshire on Monday, but his other two contenders - History Writer and Dragons Voice - are almost certain to miss the cut.

"Dragons Voice definitely won't (get in) and History Writer probably won't, either," the trainer added.

"What I might do is run History Writer in the consolation race (Silver Cambridgeshire on Friday) as I think the nine furlongs will suit him on the straight course.

"Dragons Voice would need the conditions to be much softer than forecast."