William Haggas eyes first Cambridgeshire

William Haggas: Three potential Cambridgeshire runners

Newmarket handler William Haggas could field three runners in the bet365 Cambridgeshire on Saturday as he attempts to win the historic handicap for the first time.

Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's Alfarris and the Queen's Seniority are definite starters, while Original Choice's participation is not yet set in stone.

Alfarris has not been out of the first two in four runs this season, while Seniority has won three times, including the Golden Mile at Goodwood, in which Original Choice was third.

"The bet365 Cambridgeshire should suit both Alfarris and Seniority," said Haggas.

"I'm not so sure about Original Choice, he has shown his best form on a turning track, but he's a decent horse who has run a lot in this type of race.

"The other two have had lighter campaigns and keep getting better. I've had this race in mind for Alfarris since Goodwood. He ran well at York, the trip and strong gallop on Saturday will suit him perfectly and he is a nice horse, doing well.

"Seniority is pretty useful as long as the ground is on the quicker side, which the weather forecasters suggest it will be by Saturday. He's also in a good place mentally, which is important to him."

Despite Haggas' reputation as one of the shrewdest trainers in the game, he has yet to mastermind a win in the Cambridgeshire.

He added: "The closest we've come was with Missile (in 1996) who finished second to Clifton Fox.

"He wouldn't go on the horse box and had to be trotted across town to get to the racecourse, so he had run a fair race even before he got in the starting stalls!"