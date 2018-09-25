Trainer John Berry praises Cieren Fallon

Cieren Fallon poses at Salisbury Racecourse

John Ryan labelled Cieren Fallon as "one to watch" after the teenager rode his first winner at just the third attempt at Leicester on Monday.

The son of six-times champion jockey Kieren Fallon proved the apple had not fallen far from the tree when partnering Ryan's 25-1 shot Plucky Dip to victory in an apprentice race.

Based with William Haggas, Fallon junior is certainly in the right environment to make a real go of his career.

"Cieren has been riding out for me on the odd Sunday when he's free from Mr Haggas, who has been very kind in letting him do that," said Ryan of the 19-year-old.

"He's been riding work with his dad, and this had been a horse we've kept this year especially for apprentices and he looked an ideal one for Cieren if we found the right race.

"I don't want to put him on too high a pedestal, but he's been well schooled by his dad. He's not just been given it, though, he's a hard-working lad and he'd earned his chance of a ride.

"I've been friends with Kieren for many years, so I was keen to give his lad a chance if I could."

He aded: "What needs pointing out is that this wasn't a 1-2 favourite - he was a 25-1 shot, so he wasn't just being given a steering job. He was prepared to take the ride for experience. He knows how tough it is.

"We had worked out a Plan A and Plan B, and even C - I think he was on Plan D by halfway, but he rode the horse to the best of his ability and it paid off.

"Obviously William Haggas will have a plan for him with a string of horses for him to ride, but he's certainly one to watch."