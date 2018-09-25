Jockey Tom Eaves suffers broken leg

Tom Eaves on Brando (centre)

Tom Eaves is set for a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg in a fall at Newcastle on Monday evening.

The Group One-winning rider sustained the injury when he was unseated from the Kevin Ryan-trained Savannah Moon a furlong and a half out in the Phil Eadon Allancia Handicap.

"He's broken his leg. He went for an X-ray this morning and has got three breaks," said his agent, Richard Hale.

"He went home last night, then he was in that much pain they took him to hospital first thing this morning.

"He's having a full pot on his leg, so it will be a long job. He'll be out for the rest of the season anyway."