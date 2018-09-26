Accidental Agent drops in class for Joel Stakes

Accidental Agent (left) drops in class at Newmarket

Royal Ascot hero Accidental Agent will face four rivals in the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

Eve Johnson Houghton's stable star caused a huge upset when landing the Queen Anne Stakes in June.

The son of Delegator was unable to back up that performance in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on his latest appearance, finishing down the field behind Alpha Centauri, but has his sights lowered for this Group Two assignment.

Accidental Agent faces no easy task as he must concede weight all round due to his Group One penalty.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Mustashry is arguably the one to beat following his recent triumph at this level in the Park Stakes at Doncaster.

Stoute also saddles Regal Reality, while Roger Varian's Zabeel Prince and Zonderland from Clive Cox's yard complete the small but select field.

Group Two honours are also up for grabs in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien is represented by Just Wonderful, who bids to bounce back from a disappointing showing in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh less than a fortnight ago.

The home team includes Varian's hat-trick seeker Yourtimeisnow, Mark Johnston's Albany Stakes winner Main Edition and Richard Hannon's pair of Ajrar and Canton Queen.

Unforgetable Filly, trained by Hugo Palmer, heads nine runners in the Listed Muhaarar British EBF Rosemary Stakes which opens the seven-race card.

The Group Three Princess Royal Nayef Stakes features the Hughie Morrison-trained Star Rock and Stoute's Sun Maiden, while Varian's Barsanti and Brian Meehan's Raheen House are among five runners in the Mukhadram Godolphin Stakes.