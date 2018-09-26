Quorto put away for season and misses Dewhurst

Quorto ridden by William Buick win the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes

Quorto is to be put away for the season following his victory in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

Godolphin's exciting juvenile colt stretched his unbeaten record to three in the seven-furlong Group One earlier this month and will not take up his engagement in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Dubawi has reportedly come out of his latest race in good form, but trainer Charlie Appleby is already looking forward to the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

"He has done exceptionally well in his first season, winning his Group Two and Group One, and progressing all the time," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"The 2000 Guineas has always been the long-term plan, and following discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, we have decided to put him away for the year."

Meanwhile, plans have to be firmed up for Ghaiyyath, who won on his belated seasonal debut in the Group Three Prix du Prince d'Orange at Longchamp on Saturday.

"He took the race well, and I will now discuss the options with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed," said Appleby.