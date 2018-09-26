One For Arthur set for return

One For Arthur

One For Arthur is on course to make his return to action before the end of the year.

The 2017 Grand National hero is back in training, much to the delight of his handler Lucinda Russell.

The Kinross trainer will choose from one of three races - the Betfair Chase (November 24), the Ladbrokes Trophy (December 1) and the Becher Chase (December 8) - as One For Arthur's comeback race.

The nine-year-old has been out with a tendon injury since his triumph at Aintree.

"He's started cantering and we're really pleased with him," said Russell.

"He's done a lot of pre-training and been on the treadmill a lot.

"It's so nice to have him back in the string, to turn round and see his face coming up behind me. It's perfect.

"There are a few races he can run in at the end of November time. I haven't exactly decided which one."