Gabr lands Listed loot

Stoute: Trains Gabr

Gabr won for the first time in 12 months thanks to a battling display in the British Stallion Studs EBF Foundation Stakes at Goodwood.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt got the better of long-time leader Plutonian in the final 100 yards to take the Listed contest, on his first attempt at a mile and a quarter.

Jim Crowley sat Gabr close to the pace until asking him for his effort two furlongs from home and although Plutonian put up staunch resistance, the 6-4 favourite had the edge to score by three-quarters of a length.

It was only the second win for Gabr, who has been tried twice in Group One company in the Racing Post Trophy and St James's Palace Stakes.

"That was great to get a stakes win out of him," said Angus Gold, racing manager for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

"He always looked to me like a horse that wanted a mile and a quarter, but equally he has shown plenty of speed at home so that's why Sir Michael wanted to stay at a mile until now.

"I can't remember what happened last time (at Pontefract), but he ran no sort of race, so it was great to get a good win into him and it looked to me like he wanted every yard of the mile and a quarter."

Gold added: "I'm not sure he wants soft ground. I hope he's a horse we can keep for next year and, who knows, he might stay even further.

"At least we can start off at that sort of trip. He's a later-maturing horse and I'm sure he'll be competitive in a good grade next year.

"I don't see any reason why he can't step back up into Group company."