Prix Morny duo clash again

Pretty Pollyanna is clear of her Newmarket rivals

Pretty Pollyanna and Signora Cabello clash again as they feature in a field of 11 for Saturday's Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna just got the better of John Quinn's Queen Mary winner in the Prix Morny in France when the pair had their last runs.

Bell's filly currently heads the market for next year's 1000 Guineas, but Quinn is keen to have another crack at her, with Frankie Dettori once again booked to ride Signora Cabello.

"There's not a lot between them, it's a different day on a different track, that's the way I look at it. We're pleased with our filly," Quinn told At The Races.

"We're very pleased to have Frankie again, there's no better man to have on the big day."

There is a strong Irish challenge headed by Aidan O'Brien's Lowther Stakes winner Fairyland.

O'Brien also runs So Perfect, who beat subsequent Moyglare winner Skitter Scatter in a Group Three at the Curragh before finishing second to Advertise in the Phoenix Stakes, and Gossamer Wings.

Sheila Lavery's Lady Kaya, second to Skitter Scatter in the Moyglare, is another Irish contender.

William Haggas' Queen Of Bermuda, fresh from her win at Ayr last week, Mark Johnston's Royal Ascot scorer Main Edition and Brian Ellison's supplemented The Mackem Bullet add further strength in depth.

Angel's Hideaway, Comedy and No Way Jose complete the field.