Ten Sovereigns faces seven in Middle Park

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Ten Sovereigns will face seven rivals as he tries to maintain his unbeaten record in Saturday's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's youngster created a a big impression in winning the first two starts of his career in the space of a week and the Ballydoyle handler immediately pointed to this Group One as his next race.

O'Brien also runs Sergei Prokofiev, third to Calyx in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The home team is led by another unbeaten colt, Simon Crisford's Jash, who has won his two races to date by a total of almost 14 lengths.

Kevin Ryan's Emaraaty Ana won the Gimcrack at York last time out and will be sporting the yellow and black silks of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid for the first time since changing hands.

Rumble Inthejungle steps up in class and trip, but he needs to put behind him a complete no-show in the Flying Childers at Doncaster recently.

John Gosden runs Legends Of War, Marie's Diamond represents Mark Johnston with Richard Fahey's Space Traveller completing the field.