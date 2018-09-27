Keyna bids for Cambridgeshire double

Kenya (left) chases home stablemate I Can Fly

Kenya will bid for an English and Irish Cambridgeshire double in the Bet365-sponsored version at Newmarket on Saturday.

Since his victory in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, he has finished second to stablemate I Can Fly in a Group Two on Irish Champions Weekend.

He is the only Irish-trained runner amongst 35 declarations.

Top weight is Jane Chapple-Hyam's Circus Couture, while Saeed bin Suroor is putting his faith in youth with Hector Crouch riding Mountain Hunter and Rossa Ryan on Very Talented, who returned from a long absence to win recently.

John Gosden fields Wissahickon, Tricorn and Stylehunter while William Haggas runs Alfarris and Seniority.

Others towards the head of the market include Kynren, UAE Prince, Waarif and Danceteria.

In the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes, Tom Dascombe's supplemented Arthur Kitt is one of 10 runners.

Winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, he finished second to Too Darn Hot in the Solario Stakes last time out.

This time he has a stablemate of the Guineas favourite to worry about in Gosden's Beatboxer.

Karl Burke's once-raced Kadar and the O'Brien trio of Cape Of Good Hope, Mohawk and Sydney Opera House are also amongst the opposition.