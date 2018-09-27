Arctic Sound lands Tattersalls Stakes

Arctic Sound wins the Tattersalls Stakes

Arctic Sound came from last to first under Silvestre de Sousa to win the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Mark Johnston's youngster won a nursery last time out at Doncaster, and had plenty to find on the official figures with a few of his rivals, but he was an authoritative winner in the end.

De Sousa was content to bide his time as Aidan O'Brien's Cardini set the pace in the Group Three contest before the 2.6million guinea purchase Prince Eiji took over heading into the dip.

Andrew Balding's Bye Bye Hong Kong then swept by him only for De Sousa to arrive late on the scene and pull away impressively to win by an eased-down length at 5-1.

Johnston said: "Silvestre said he was drawn in the right place, I left it down to him. I'm not sure that was to plan, as to what happened - I think he wanted to jump fast and come straight up the rail, but that went out of the window. Plan B was all right.

"I'll have to look back at the Salisbury race as to what went wrong there.

"Silvestre said the blindfold got stuck, which was why he was slowly away. Clearly from that, a bit further would suit him.

"He's had quite a bit of racing this year, and the obvious thing would have been the Royal Lodge - but that is on Saturday.

"I think the Doncaster Group One might come too soon (would need supplementing), but we'll have a think.

"When you win Group races at this time of year you are thinking about the Guineas, but there's a lot of water to go under the bridge. He might be more one for the Dante over 10 furlongs."