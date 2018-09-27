Kick On wins opener at Newmarket on Thursday

Oisin Murphy and Kick On win at Newmarket

Having found one too good on his debut at the July Course 48 days ago, the son of Charm Spirit made the most of his previous experience and his draw close to the stands rail when making virtually all in the mile contest to defeat Humanitarian by two and a half lengths.

Gosden said of the Oisin Murphy-ridden 11-2 winner: "I had a foot abscess with him after his first run, so he missed a fair bit of time. He has come back well there, and I'm delighted with him.

"He has run a lovely race, and I'm thrilled with him and very happy with the second as well.

"I think stepping up to a mile with him was very important. Charm Spirit was a miler, and I think this boy could go a bit further.

"I will chat to the owners and see what they want to do. We've got the whole of October, and it's a long time until April, so I'm not frightened of having another go somewhere."

Right Direction (11-4) showed a willing attitude when carrying top weight to victory in the Bonham Fillies' Handicap to complete a quickfire double for Murphy.

Bursting through a gap close to the stands rail late on, the Saeed bin Suroor-trained four-year-old found plenty for pressure to take the seven-furlong prize by a length and a quarter.

Murphy said of his second winner on the day: "She is very genuine, and that was a good weight-carrying performance. At Thirsk last time, the ground was very soft.

"I think the pace of the race has been drawn near to the rails today. If something makes the running from the middle of the track you could make the most from a low draw."

Rob Hornby saw his decision to keep things simple aboard the Jonathan Portman-trained Even Keel (5-1) rewarded with a two-length victory in the Bonhams Nursery Handicap.

The winning rider said: "The horse was very unlucky last time, and that was a bit of a consolation. We've always like him, and Jonathan Portman has done a great job bringing him along gradually.

"He is very game and gives you everything. If a horse had challenged me I'd say he would have found again. He hit the rising ground nicely."