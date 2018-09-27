Donald McCain celebrates 100-1 Pontefract winner

Donald McCain: 100-1 winner at Pontefract

Donald McCain celebrated a 100-1 shock in the six-furlong maiden for two-year-olds at Pontefract with bargain-buy Our Rodney

Well beaten on his debut four weeks earlier, the gelded son of Canford Cliffs was sent off the joint-biggest outsider in a 10-strong field, but outran both his price and his rivals in division one of the procurementseminars.co.uk EBF Maiden Stakes.

Bought for just £2,500, Our Rodney travelled nicely for Andrew Mullen and was never far off the pace, sticking to his task dourly to wear down Camber close home and score by half a length.

Our Rodney had beaten just one rival at Carlisle last month, when sent off at the same odds - but McCain was not totally without hope.

The Grand National-winning trainer said: "He had plenty to learn, but he didn't do a lot wrong at Carlisle. He came out a bit slow and was stuck in the middle of the track on his own, but ran a niceish sort of race.

"Did I expect him to win a maiden at Pontefract? No, but I expected him to improve.

"If this place does anything it makes them tough and he stuck his chin out like a pro, which is great.

"I couldn't get him in the auction races as he was bought outside the ring at Ascot for some reason, so I have to put him in these races."

Unsurprisingly, Our Rodney's future is more likely to be over jumps, being with a dual-purpose stable famous for its National Hunt exploits.

"We have every intention of making a three-year-old hurdler out of him next year," said McCain.

"He's honest and likeable, but he'll mature and grew a bit so we won't overdo him all winter.

"We'll go again at some point, then get him schooled over the winter and see what we do.

"Today was lovely."