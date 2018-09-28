Torcedor ruled out of Melbourne Cup bid

Torcedor - ruled out of Melbourne Cup

Torcedor has been ruled out of the Lexus Melbourne Cup after a "low-grade virus" prevented him from entering quarantine as planned.

The six-year-old was purchased by Australian Bloodstock and switched to the care of trainer Andreas Wohler in August after chasing home Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup when handled by Jessica Harrington.

Torcedor made a disappointing debut for Wohler when coming home last in a German Group One last Sunday and connections confirmed on Friday that the gelding had not been able to start his mandatory quarantine period for the Flemington feature on November 6.

Jamie Lovett of Australian Bloodstock told www.racing.com: "He was due to go into quarantine in Germany, but he left some feed the night before so they pulled some blood and there was a low-grade virus there and so they wouldn't let him into quarantine.

"He's too good a horse to take a risk with. I don't want to travel a horse when they are flat as it can bring on travel sickness.

"He's only had 20 starts and we bought him with the view that he'd be long term.

"He's a gelding and very sound, so we can race him for another couple of seasons if we look after him."

Lovett said no decision had been made on Torcedor's immediate future, but a later trip to Australia has not been ruled out.

He added: "Because he's had a long season, we might just decide to give him a break and target the Sydney Cup and maybe even take him back to Ascot because he's got form there.

"We've got next spring to consider as well in Melbourne."