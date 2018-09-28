Arthur Kitt backed to relish new trip

Arthur Kitt lands the Chesham at Royal Ascot

Tom Dascombe believes the straight mile of the Juddmonte Royal Lodge will be right up Arthur Kitt's street at Newmarket on Saturday.

Winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, he found only next year's 2000 Guineas favourite Too Darn Hot too good in the Solario Stakes last time out and was supplemented earlier in the week at a cost of £10,000.

Dascombe trained Arthur Kitt's dam, Ceiling Kitty, who unfortunately died giving birth, and both sported the colours of Betfair founder Andrew Black.

"Arthur Kitt was beaten by a very good horse in the Solario, but he pulled a long way clear of the rest and deserves to run in a good race like the Royal Lodge," said Dascombe.

"We chose this race because he wouldn't want soft ground and I think we are going to lose the current decent ground in a minute, and because I think he will be ideally suited to stepping up in trip and running over this straight mile.

"The further he goes, the better he will go - I think he will be a mile-and-half horse next year.

"He has the highest official rating in the race, although there are bound to be a few improvers in the field and Karl Burke's horse (Kadar) is probably very good.

"Any winner is a good winner, but it's nice to train home-bred winners for the boss (Black). I have fond memories of both Arthur Kitt's mother and grandmother."

Burke had made no secret of the regard in which he held Kadar ahead of his winning debut at Haydock.

"I'm very happy with him since Haydock, I haven't over-worked him since, but we're very happy with him," said Burke.

"It's always a concern stepping up in class like this, but he's a high-class colt we think a lot of, this is the type of horse we think he can be.

"If we were in a different part of the year, ideally you'd like to put him into a stepping-stone race before going into a race like this, but at this end of the season we haven't got many choices.

"He's a lovely horse, a top-class horse in the making. Maybe throwing him into a race like this on his second start could be tough, but hopefully he comes through it.

"Whatever happens he's a top-class colt for the future."

John Gosden's Beatboxer is two out of two and is another smart juvenile housed at Clarehaven along with Calyx and Too Darn Hot.

Gosden said: "He is in good form, he worked with Frankie (Dettori) on Wednesday and we are very happy with him. He is doing everything right.

"We are going a mile on Saturday and the ground will be quick enough for all of them, but we are pleased with him. It went heavy at Haydock and we wouldn't want to run him on that, so that is why he didn't run there last time.

"You know me, I take it one race at a time. We will see how he runs and what we want to do. We might put him away for the year or we might run him again."