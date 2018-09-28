Frankie Dettori shines on Highgarden at Newmarket

Highgarden (centre) strikes under Frankie Dettori

Highgarden secured a hard-fought victory in the Princess Royal Nayef Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Nathaniel looked a potential Classic contender after winning her only juvenile start at Newbury, but those dreams were dashed when she suffered an odds-on reverse on her reappearance at Sandown and then finished fourth in the Musidora at York.

John Gosden's filly had since run in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and successive Listed events on the July Course, and she was a 12-1 shot stepped up to Group Three level in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Highgarden was asked to throw down her challenge racing inside the final two furlongs - and while she responded admirably, she looked booked for minor honours when Mrs Sippy loomed up ominously.

However, she did not pick up sufficiently late on, and Highgarden knuckled down to see her off by a head.

Crimson Rosette was a neck further away in third.