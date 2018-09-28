Just Wonderful impressive in Rockfel Stakes

Ryan Moore riding Just Wonderful win the Rockfel

Just Wonderful left her rivals trailing in her wake in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's filly won a Group Three on her penultimate start at the Curragh, but lined up on the Rowley Mile with something to prove after finishing down the field in the Moyglare Stud Stakes less than a fortnight ago.

She was a 7-2 chance for this Group Two assignment, and could hardly have been more impressive.

Albany Stakes heroine and 15-8 favourite Main Edition adopted a pace-setting role for much of the seven-furlong journey, with Ryan Moore happy to bide his time aboard the eventual winner.

Just Wonderful made smooth headway before sweeping by passing the final-furlong marker, and kept up the gallop to score by a length and three-quarters without being asked for maximum effort.

Dandhu finished to good effect to beat Main Edition to the runner-up spot.