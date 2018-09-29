Madhmoon set for Doncaster

Chris Hayes riding Madhmoon win the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown

Madhmoon appears increasingly likely to put his unbeaten record on the line in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster next month - provided conditions are in his favour.

Kevin Prendergast's juvenile made a big impression when making a successful racecourse debut at Leopardstown in mid-August and returned to the Foxrock venue to land the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

Connections are in no rush to make definite plans for the exciting youngster, but Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, views the final Group One of the British Flat season as a likely target.

Gold said: "I haven't asked Sheikh Hamdan yet, but if the horse is in good shape nearer the time I think we're hoping he'll run (at Doncaster).

"He's an exciting horse and he's only had two runs, so it would be nice to get another run in before the end of the year.

"I think everyone is fairly adamant he does need an ease in the ground. If it was soft at Doncaster then I don't think that would stop him running, put it that way."