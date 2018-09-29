Mohawk leads O'Brien 1-2-3 in Royal Lodge Stales

Donnacha OBrien riding Mohawk win the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket

Mohawk led home a one-two-three for Aidan O'Brien in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket.

The Ballydoyle handler had saddled five previous winners of the Group Two contest and possessed a strong hand as he went in search of a sixth.

The outsider of the trio, Sydney Opera House, cut out much of the running alongside Mark Johnston's Victory Command and still held a narrow advantage racing inside the final two furlongs.

However, Mohawk soon took over in the hands of the trainer's son Donnacha and powered clear for a decisive one-and-a-quarter-length success.

Sydney Opera House was a clear second ahead of another stablemate, Cape Of Good Hope, in third.

The previously unbeaten Beatboxer was the 7-4 favourite for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori, but he was in trouble from an early stage and trailed home last of the seven runners.

O'Brien said: "He is a lovely horse and has been progressing lovely. He won second time out then he ran very well in Group races after that.

"He loved going a mile and he will be a lovely middle-distance horse.

"He might not run any more this year and be put away to start in the Classic trials. I'd imagine he has done enough (for the season), that is what we're thinking at the moment, but that can change."

Of the placed horses, the trainer added: "We were very happy with them as well. Sydney Opera House is a lovely, middle-distance horse and Cape Of Good Hope is the same.

"He (Cape Of Good Hope) has had a bit of time since he ran, but he ran a lovely race and has been progressing with every run."